Naseeruddin Shah is stable, likely to be discharged tomorrow





Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s condition is stable and he is likely to be discharged on Friday. he is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Khar’s Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

“He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” Naseeruddin Shah’s secretary Jairaj told PTI.

On June 29th, the 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital.

Naseeruddin Shah’s manager confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, “Sir was hospitalised on June 29, but he is now doing well. There is a pneumonia patch on his lungs, and the treatment is going on. He might be discharged today or tomorrow,” he said.

A `small patch` of pneumonia was detected in his lungs and is currently undergoing treatment. "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he`ll be discharged soon," Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI.

Starred in over 100 films and the recipient of three national awards, Shah is also widely known for his extensive work in theatre and movie. He runs the theatre group, Motley Productions.

In his long filmy career, Naseeruddin Shah starred in many hit movies including `Sparsh` `Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro`, Shekhar Kapur directed drama `Masoom` and `Mirch Masala` were among others.

He made his on-screen debut with Shyam Benegal`s `Nishant` in 1975 and made a name in parallel cinema in the 70s and 80s.

Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery!