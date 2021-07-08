Naseeruddin Shah gets discharged from hospital





Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah gets discharged from hospital. He was admitted to Mumbaiâ€™s Hinduja hospital last week and has been treated for pneumonia.

The 70-year-old was discharged and his son and actor Viaan Shah shared pictures his dad and mother Ratna Pathak Shah. He captioned the post, "Back Home" and "He just got discharged today morning."

In the pictures, Naseeruddin Shah can be seen wearing an orange tee and white pyjamas while Ratna Pathak Shah was dressed in a green outfit.

Fans expressed concern when Viaan shared the actorâ€™s pictures as he looked frail.

When he was admitted to the hospital, Ratna Pathak Shah informed about his health status. He told PTI, "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon."

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will next be seen in a â€˜Maarrichâ€™ helmed by debutant Dhruv Lather. Shah will also feature alongside Rasika Dugal in the upcoming film â€˜The Miniaturist Of Junagadhâ€™.

Naseeruddin Shah has delivered many hit movies in the past includingMaqbool, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom, Nishant, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday, Mohra, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Monsoon Wedding.He also starred in several international films such as Such A Long Journey, The Great New Wonderful and Mango Dreams.