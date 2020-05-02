Naseeruddin Shah dismisses hospitalisation rumours, says he is 'fine'





Rumour afloat that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is unwell and was admitted to hospital. This news created panic among the movie-goers as they witnessed two back to back deaths, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and they are not ready for the third blow.

However, the news turned to be mere fake news. The â€˜A Wednesdayâ€™ actor is doing well and is observing lockdown at home with his family.

"I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine," he said.



"I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours," he added.



"A Wednesday" actor's younger son Vivaan Shah also dismissed rumours about his father's health.



Vivan also took to his Twitter account to assure Shah's well-wishers that the veteran actor was keeping well.

"All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us," he wrote.