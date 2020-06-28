Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Patna





Veteran actor Nana Patekar visited late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna. He paid his condolences to them. Picture of Nana Patekar interacting with Sushant’s father and sister is doing the round on net.

Dressed in an off white shirt and trousers, Nana offered flowers in front of the picture of the late actor and prayed for the departed soul.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence on June 14 and his ashes were immersed in Ganga at his hometown, Patna. Police is investigating Sushant's suicide and in this case 29 people were interrogated.