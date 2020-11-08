Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh expecting their first child





Television couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are expecting their first child. The couple shared the good news by sharing few adorable pictures.

“Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. We’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins!” they captioned the photos. In the picture, the parents-to-be twinned in blue.

Nakuul shared a video of their pregnancy journey. By the end of the video, Nakuul opened up how Jankee broke the news of the pregnancy to him. In the caption of the video, the actor wrote, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS ?? Circle of life & then some more.”

After the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in. Ira Dubey, Aneri Vajani, Pooja Gor, Meiyang Chang, Aditi Singh Sharma are among others to congratulate the couple.

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot in January 2012.



