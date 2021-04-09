Nagma tested positive after first dose of covid vaccine





Bollywood actor turned politician Nagma has been tested positive for novel coronavirus after getting the first dose of Covid-19. She shared the news on her social media, informing that she is under home quarantine.

“Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yet, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take all necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe!” Nagma tweeted.

Nagma had taken her first shot on April 2. Earlier, the actress shared that soon after getting the first dose of vaccine, she developed fever, cough, and cold. Nagma tweeted, “Have taken my first dose of #CovidVaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough, eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation.”

Earlier, veteran actor Paresh Rawal also tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus after getting the first shot of vaccine. He shared the news on social media.

The actor wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."