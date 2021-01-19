‘Naagin’ actress Mouni Roy to wed Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar





According to the latest grapevine, Mouni Roy of ‘Naagin’ fame is all set to walk the aisle. The actress has found love in Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar and they are all set to tie the knot. Mouni met her life partner during her trip to her sister’s house in Dubai during lockdown.

The actress is yet to make wedding announcement.

The actress is said to be really close to Suraj's parents and the couple are now planning to take their relationship to the next level. "Her comfort level with his parents will be one of the major factors in precipitating her decision," read the report. This is not the first time that she has grabbed eyeballs for her personal life as previously her name was linked to Suraj”.

She then told Mumbai Mirror, "People who matter know I'm single and it's not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalize your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can't just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I'm grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don't think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it."

Mouni’s engagement rumour sparked off when the actress flaunted the big diamond ring on her ring finger.

In the past, Mouni dated her co-star and actor Mohit Raina. She was also linked with Gaurav Chopra.