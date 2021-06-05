‘Naagin’ actor Pearl V Puri arrested for raping minor





Television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by Mumbai police on rape charges. The case dates back to 2019. The victim’s father lodged the case against the actor in 2019. Pearl V Puri has been charged with sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl two years ago.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, informed, "The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012."

“The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation,” said Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19 and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

However, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Anita Hassanandani and many television celebrities spoke in support of Pearl.