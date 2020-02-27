‘My wife is 37. It’s cool’, Nick Jonas on Priyanka’s age





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are happily married couple. The couple has an age difference of 10 years and it has always been always talked about. PeeCee is 37 and Nick is 27. They have an age difference of 10 years but Nick is least bothered.

When fellow coach and singer Kelly Clarkson told him that Priyanka was a “decade older than” him – she is 37, while he is 27 – he replied, “My wife is 37. It’s cool”.

In an interview with InStyle, Priyanka called out the double standard behind the criticism and said that no one raises an eyebrow if the man has a younger partner.

“People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do,” she said, adding, “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

Nick and Priyanka got married on December 1st and December 2nd 2018, according to Hindu and Christian rituals.