My son Adhyanan once had suicidal thoughts, Shekhar Suman





Shekhar Suman is totally shattered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He will visit Sushant’s family today and will urge for CBI enquiry to Bihar Chief Minister.

Shekhar Suman said that his son Adhyayan too suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts.

“Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts,” he said.

Shekhar made sure that Adhyayan was never left alone.

Shekhar feared that Sushant’s death may again drag his son to the difficult phase. “It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant’s death, I am scared and worried once again,” he said. “I used to peek in his room just to check that he was okay. It has happened several times that I had opened his door to check on him at 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning, only to find him staring blankly at the ceiling. I used to ask him to sleep and that we all are there to stand by him,” he added.

The actor added that he told Adhyayan to look for happiness in friends and family.

Recently, Shekhar started a forum to demand a CBI probe into Sushant’s death. Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “It’s crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.”