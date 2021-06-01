My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain, Jacqueline Fernandez





The second wave of pandemic has hit India very severely. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who originally hails Sri Lanka opened up how are parents are worried about her, who lives in Bahrain. She said that they desperately wats her to move with them in Bahrain as the situation in India is very pathetic.

"My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing," she said to ETimes.

Talking about the second Covid-19 wave in India, the Roy’ actress said, "I think in 2020, the outbreak of the virus shocked everyone. This time around, while we were under-prepared for the second wave, people came out in large numbers to actively help those in distress.”

The actor has been contributing towards COVID relief through her foundation 'You Only Live Once (YOLO)' which teamed up with multiple NGOs. She earlier said to Times Now, "I want to be there as much as I can for people and not think about myself. Because I know I do come from a space that’s complete privilege right now. I have a roof over my head and I have food to eat. There are people out there struggling to survive because of the pandemic."

On the professional, Jacqueline has ‘Bhoot Police’, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and ‘Ram Setu’ in the pipeline.