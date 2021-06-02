My girlfriend knows me inside out, Arjun Kapoor opens up on Malaika Arora





Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating for quite sometime and now his girlfriend knows him from inside, outside. Malaika understands Arjun’s mood.

Arjun stated, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

Lately, the ‘Sardar Ka Grandson; actor opened his heart out on dating much older and mother of one. Arjun said that he doesn’t try to be “overtly talkative” about his relationship because his partner has a past and he respects it.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun Kapoor told Film Companion.

He added, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

Speaking about making his relationship official with Malaika, the actor said that he has not yet planned about it, “Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it”.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The former couple has a 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan and have been maintaining a cordial relationship even after their divorce.