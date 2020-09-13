My Forever Guy: Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas





Priyanka Chopra shared lovey-dovey image with husband Nick Jonas. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed PeeCee is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

She captioned the image, "My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas."

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her new haircut in her latest Instagram picture.

Priyanka flaunts chopped hair.

"New hair, don't care," she captioned the post.

Priyanka’s new hair cut got thumps-up from colleagues.

Reacting to the image, a user commented: "You look cute Priyanka." Another user wrote: "Bangs suiting you completely."