My everything.. 3 years today, Priyanka wishes Nick on third wedding anniversary





Adorable couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated three years of blissful marriage today and the on their special day, the couple wishes each other by sharing adorable pic.

PeeCee wished Nick by sharing a picture of the duo holding hands and flaunting her wedding ring. She captioned the post, "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."

Nick, on the other hand, wrote: "3 years ago today." Reacting to the post, Priyanka thanked the American pop singer for asking her out. She wrote, "Thank you for asking jaan.."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018.

In a past interview to People, the desi girl said that she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”