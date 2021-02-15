My darling angel Aaradhya, Aishwarya shares pic on Valentine’s Day





On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared adorable picture with her darling angel, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The picture is too cute to handle with Ash posing with her little princess. The former beauty queen turned actress was dressed in red while Aaradhya donned a white front and holding a heart-shaped plate in her hands.

The second picture is a heart-shaped chocolate cake.

The ‘Jazbaa’ actress captioned the two photos on Instagram, "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, and UNCONDITIONALLY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA."

Abhishek Bachchan was no seen anywhere as he was away for work.

Fans are awe of the picture of the mother-daughter duo and they dropped comments. A fan wrote, "Love you girls, happy Valentine's day," while another one commented "She got looks from her beautiful mother!! God bless her."