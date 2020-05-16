My dad had walked out on us, left with no money: Zareen Khan





Bollywood actress Zareen Khan opened up about her struggle. She shared how she supported her mom and sister after her father walked out of them and left with no money for livelihood.

“There was that one evening that changed our lives completely. My dad had walked out on us and left us. We didn’t have any money because we didn’t come from a space of inherited wealth. There was this one night where we were all there together as a family, and suddenly my mother broke down completely. I tried calming her and explained that she doesn’t have to worry, I’ll take care of everything. Ab maine bol toh diya tha (I said it) but here I was, with over 100 kilos not knowing what I want to do,” she told the website.

She added how she lost a lot of weight after that. “Then, I started a job at a call centre. My sister was still studying and I had just completed my 12th. I also wanted to get a job in airline. I lost over 52 kilos weight and I almost removed an entire person off my body. But I’m happy that today, my mother feels we have sailed through it.” Zareen’s mother is proud of her two daughters for getting them through the troubled times.

Zareen Khan was once bodyshamed for the stretch marks. Reacting to the trolls, Zareen revealed that she had lost 50kg and it was natural to have stretch marks. “For people who are very curious to know about what’s wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 50 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up,” Zareen wrote in an Instagram story.