My children want me to get married again, Urvashi Dholakia





Television actress Urvashi Dholakia, who raised her twin sons Sagar and Kshitij single-handedly revealed in an interview that her sons and family wanted her to settle down again.

Urvashi entered showbiz in a very young age and got married at the age of 16 and welcomed her sons at 17. She later parted ways with her husband Urvashi Dholakia also dated actor Anuj Sachdeva but they broke up after dating for several years.

Now, the actress says her family wants her to get married and settle down. Talking to TOI, Urvashi Dholakia said: "My children and family want me to settle down but I haven't given it a serious thought yet (she laughs). My children often ask me to get married or date someone but whenever I'm faced with these topics, I always laugh it off."

"Kya sochu main, not that ki mera time chala gaya hai, but I can't overthink things beyond a point. So, if it has to happen, it will happen. Another thing is that I'm a very independent woman and have lived life on my own terms. Hence, I would need someone who understands this rather than undermining my independence," added the actress.

She also shared her view on relationship. She added, "Honestly, I have never had the time or inclination to think much about it. I was always busy working and ensuring that both my sons had a good education and comfortable life. But I strongly feel that you need to be yourself and comfortable in a relationship. If you have to change yourself as an individual to be in a relationship, then it's not worth it."

Urvashi Dholakia came in limelight when she played Komolika in â€˜Kasautii Zindagii Kayâ€™. She has also starred in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. Urvashi also emerged as a winner of the 6th season of Bigg Boss.