My brother is self-quarantined, not Covid-19 positive: Divyanka Tripathi





Television actress Divyanka Tripathi clarified that her pilot brother is self-quarantined but not Covid-10 positive.

Divyanka said, “My brother went into self-quarantine as it’s his duty as a citizen. What’s disturbing is that a couple of days ago, when his self-quarantine period was almost over, some labels were put up outside our Bhopal home with my brother’s name on it and the fact that he has been in isolation from March 15. However, it was not mentioned anywhere that he is not a COVID-19 patient.”

She added, “My brother’s last international flight was about 13 days ago and he shows no symptoms of Coronavirus. Also, he has been reporting everyday to the authorised government doctors to get himself checked. All aviation crew members, who have been on international flights in the recent past, have self-quarantined themselves, but it does not mean that they have tested positive. It’s just a safety measure.”

She had also revealed her father is also working amid the lockdown as he is a pharmacist. “My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home,” she wrote.

In her post, she also slammed people who are discriminating against doctors and airline staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. She called it a “dastardly act” and shared that her brother is a pilot and her father is a pharmacist - both are risking their lives everyday to provide essential services to the people.