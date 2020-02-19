My baby with Bebo’s baby, Malaika shares adorable pic

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Wednesday, 19th February 2020,05:02


Malaika Arora has shared an adorable picture of her son Arhaan with her bestie and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed little Taimur looking at Arhaan making a special expression which can’t be missed.

The ‘Chaiiya Chaiiya girl captioned the photo as, “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboy #Timtim.”            

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita Arora are the best of buddies and they often spend quality time together. The girls often shares picture of their get-together.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media