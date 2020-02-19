My baby with Bebo’s baby, Malaika shares adorable pic





Malaika Arora has shared an adorable picture of her son Arhaan with her bestie and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed little Taimur looking at Arhaan making a special expression which can’t be missed.

The ‘Chaiiya Chaiiya girl captioned the photo as, “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboy #Timtim.”

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita Arora are the best of buddies and they often spend quality time together. The girls often shares picture of their get-together.