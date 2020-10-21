Mumbai police summons Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli





Bollywood actor Kangana ranaut and her sister rangoli Chandel was summoned by Mumbai police after an FIR was registered against the sister duo at Bandra police station on the order of a local court in Mumbai. They are summoned on October 26th and 27th.

Kangana and her sister was booked under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When asked about the court order, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, “My client’s tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons... There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement.”

He also said the tweets must also have some undertone of an attack on religion for these charges to apply. “For further comments, I need to see the full complaint along with the other documents referred to and relied upon by the complainant,” Siddiqui said.

The complaint Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed alleged that the two sisters post comment on social media to divide the Hindus and the Muslims and spread hatred among the communities.

Reacting to the summons, Kangana wrote in a tweet, “Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi (You miss Kangana so much. No worries, I will be there soon).”