Mumbai police booked Poonam Pandey for violating lockdown norms





Controversial social media queen Poonam Pandey was booked by Mumbai police for violating coronavirus lockdown norms. An FIR was lodged against Poonam and another person.

She along with the person was caught roaming in her luxury car at Marine Drive without any reason.

“A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

This is not Poonam’s first tryst with police. Earlier too she was arrested in Mumbai for posting raunchy images.

Poonam Pandey came into limelight when she promised to strip for Indian cricket team if Indian wins the cricket world cup in 2011. India won the world cup and Poonam did not keep her promise but this publicity gave Poonam enormous advantage.

Poonam who is an ardent fan of cricket and Indian cricketers posed naked after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 5. She debuted in Bollywood with ‘Nasha’ in 2013.