‘Mulk’ director Anubhav Sinha quits Bollywood





Director Anubhav Sinha, who helmed challenging movies like ‘Mulk’, ‘Thappad’, and ‘Article 15’ has bade good-bye to Bollywood. In a series of tweet, Anubhav Sinha has declared that he resigns from Bollywood. He also added "Not Bollywood" to his Twitter name as well.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f**k that means," he wrote.

In the next tweet, Mr Sinha wrote: "Bollywood was, Hindi films will."

Several of his fans pleaded him not to quit movies.

Anubhav further tweeted, I didn't know why I came. I just wanted to make movies. I have just started figuring out why though.

Anubhav Sinha's tweet of quitting Bolywood was preceded by similar tweets from his fellow filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta. "Bollywood chhodo (quit Bollywood)," tweeted Mr Mishra, to which, Hansal Mehta replied: "Chhor diya (have quit). It never existed in the first place."

Replying to their tweet, Anubhav Sinha said, What's Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I'll always be

He added, Bollywood a a synonym for a life style . Necessarily independent cinema is not a promotional vehicle for a life style.