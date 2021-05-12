Mukesh Khanna’s sister dies after recovering from Covid-19





After Mukesh Khanna’s death hoax, a tragic incident hit the actor and his family badly. His elder sister passed away due to congestion in the lungs. She successfully battled the deadly virus in 12 days. After recovering from coronavirus, she died due to lung congestion.

He wrote in Hindi, "Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news of my death. But I did not know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away in Delhi, I am very sorry for her death, we have all come into the family. After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by lung's congestion. Do not know how God is calculating. Really, I am shaken for the first time in my life. Tearful salutations, emotional tribute!"

Soon after the news, condolence messages poured in from fans. A fan wrote, "Stay strong sir." Another wrote, "Sir we are with you... plZ be strong .........you are the real hero sir..." A third wrote, "Om Shanti. May God give you the strength to overcome this great grief!"

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old actor dismissed his death hoax. "I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media," he said.

"So I must tell you all that I am completely fine and perfectly alright. I have your wishes, and when someone has wishes from you all, how can anything happen to that person? Thank you very much for the concern, because mujhe bahut sare calls aa rahe hain. Mujhe laga mujhe apne darshakon ko bata dena chahiye ki mai perfectly alright hoon (I have been getting a lot of calls. I thought I must inform my viewers that I am perfectly alright). Thank you very much," he had added.

Mukesh had captioned the video, "I am perfectly alright. These people who spread rumours are agents of the darkness. they should be caught and beaten up. I am healthy, by God's grace and your prayers and wishes. Take care."

On the professional from, Mukesh Khanna is best known for his superhero show Shaktimaan and playing Bhishma Pitamaha in mythological soap, Mahabharata.