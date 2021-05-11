Mukesh Khanna squashes off death rumours





In the recent past, many celebrities have fallen prey of death hoax. The latest celebrities to be killed by internet and social media is veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who portrayed the popular character of Bhisma in the mythological soap, ‘Mahabharata’.

Mukesh Khanna, however, took to his social media handle to dismiss the news of his death rumour.

The ‘Shaktimaan’ actor wrote, “With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have Covid-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people’s emotions with such false news.”

“What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news,” he concluded.

Lately, singer Lucky Ali and Meenakshi Sheshardi fell prey of death hoax. Time and again, celebrities have fallen prey to internet death hoaxes. Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Mumtaz, Jaya Bhattacharya were among others whom the internet 'killed' in the past.