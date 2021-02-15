‘MS Dhoni’, 'Kesari' actor Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide





‘MS Dhoni’ and ‘Kesari’ actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide at his Mumbai home. He was found dead on Monday, hours after making Facebook post expressing his intention of taking drastic step. He was rushed to SRV hospital in Goregaon West earlier in the evening where doctors declared him dead.

“His body has gone for postmortem,” a doctor from the hospital told indianexpress.com.

In his long Facebook post, Sandeep expressed how he was harassed and blackmailed by his estranged wife Kanchan and mother-in-law.

‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai’ actor said that he and his wife were not in good terms and often indulged in fights and arguments. He, however, said no one should be held responsible for his death.

The actor wrote that he has left nothing in this world and suicide is the only solution. “Now, I will have to take this step happily as this life has only shown me hell.”

Nahar also mentioned “politics” in Bollywood, which allegedly snatched away opportunities from him at the last moment.

A senior police officer said Nahar’s wife was present in the house when the incident took place. He added, “Upon realising what happened, she rushed him to two hospitals where he was declared brought dead.”



Accidental death report is registered by the police and investigation is underway.