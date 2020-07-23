Mouni Roy returns to India after four months





It’s finally home calling for Bollywood actress Mouni Roy. She has been in Abu Dhabi for four months. Mouni took to her Instagram stories to share picture from airport. She wore face shield and mask as she returns home.

Mouni stuck in Abu Dhabi at her friend’s house due to lockdown and can’t return to India. But finally she is back home to her mother and brother.

The ‘Gold’ actress said, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."

Mouni revealed that the only times that she stepped out of the house was to buy groceries. "My friend's parents stay with her and also, she has two little boys. I don't want to take any risks as far as their health is concerned, and prefer staying at home. I have stepped out only a couple of times and that too, to buy groceries," said Mouni.

The actress revealed that during her stay there, she learnt how to cook. "I am learning to cook from my mother, and have been asking her for traditional Bengali recipes. There was a time when I hated entering the kitchen, but today, I am an expert cook," she said.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.