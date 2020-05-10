Mother’s Day 2020: Anushka, Soha, Malaika, Priyanka wish their moms





On the occasion of Mother’s Day, our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their respective moms in the most cutest way by sharing lovely pictures with them.

Anushka Sharma wished her mom Ashima Sharma by sharing a lovely picture from a family party. The ‘Zero’ actress wrote, “Love you maa,” with a heart emoji. Apart from that, Anushka also wished her mother-in-law Saroj Kohli. She shared another picture of her mother dancing her heart out with hubby Virat Kohli’s mom, Saroj Kohli, at a party and captioned it, “Your loving spirit helped us pave our way ... Happy mother's day.”

Soha Ali Khan also penned a heartfelt post for her mother. Sharing a picture with mom Sharmila Tagore, Soha wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day it’s not easy being a mother - if it were easy, fathers would do it - Dorothy Golden Girls.”

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna also shared a picture featuring her mom Dimple Kapadia, daughter Nitara Kumar and her lying down on grass. Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote about the relationship between the mother and daughter, “Why a daughter’s relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect.”

On the occasion of Mother’s day, Malaika Arora is dearly missing her mother Joyce Polycarp. She wished her mother by sharing two pictures, one with her mom and one with her son Arhaan Khan.

Apart from the above actresses, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty also wished their moms with heartfelt post.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video featuring her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas from her wedding. In the video, PeeCee expressed sadness on not being able to hug these two most important women in her life this year. “Mother’s Day, Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhumalati @mamadjonas,” read her caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated Mother’s day by sharing a funny picture with her son Taimur Ali Khan. In her caption, she wrote, “This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay.”