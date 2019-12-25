Mona Singh glows in pink in her mehendi ceremony, shares pictures





‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’ fame Mona Singh will tie the knot with her South Indian investment banker boyfriend, Shyam on December 27, 2019 and the actress had a fun-filled mehendi ceremony yesterday which was attended by good buddies like Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera, and Rakshanda Khan among others.

Earlier, a closed source told Bombay Times, "Mona doesn't want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26."

Mona Singh glows in a pink salwar suit with floral accessories and hands decorated with mehendi henna and surely give bride vibes. In one of the pictures, the bride-to-be sitting next to comedian Gaura Gera.

Mona’s husband-to-be is said to be from South and the couple was going strong for quite sometime.

The actor who is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor’s TV show ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' will reportedly wrap up all her pending works by December 14 for the wedding. She has requested the makers to wrap up things quickly for her.

“The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set,” a source said, further adding that her track has not been changed or edited but just it was put on fast track.

Speaking about relationship rumour, marriage, Mona had earlier said, “Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world.”

Mona Singh was earlier linked up with ‘Commando 3’ actor Vidyut Jammwal but she never spoke out about it in public.











