Mona Singh celebrates first Karwa Chauth for hubby Shyam Gopalan





Mona Singh of â€˜Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahinâ€™ fame celebrated first Karwa Chauth for husband Shyam Gopal. Pictures from the celebration is doing the round on net. The actress wore a traditional red and white saree with vermillion and red bindi on forehead. She is accessorized with golden jhumka.

Her husband was seen in a blue kurta.

She wrote alongside, "Love is ...the Ultimate gift #1stkarwachauth???? #2020 #love #ourfirst #blessed."

Television actress Mona Singh tied the knot with Shyam Gopalan in a dreamy wedding in December last year. The actress had an intimate mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Mona looked radiant in her wedding in a red lehenga choli and red dupatta decked with huge mangtika along with kaleere and and other stunning jewelry while the groom donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials.

The couple got married according to Hindu rituals. Monaâ€™s co-star Gaurav Gera and good friend Rakshanda Khan was part of the wedding.