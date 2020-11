Mona Singh celebrates first Karwa Chauth for hubby Shyam Gopalan





Mona Singh of ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’ fame celebrated first Karwa Chauth for husband Shyam Gopal. Pictures from the celebration is doing the round on net. The actress wore a traditional red and white saree with vermillion and red bindi on forehead. She is accessorized with golden jhumka.

Her husband was seen in a blue kurta.

She wrote alongside, "Love is ...the Ultimate gift #1stkarwachauth???? #2020 #love #ourfirst #blessed."

Television actress Mona Singh tied the knot with Shyam Gopalan in a dreamy wedding in December last year. The actress had an intimate mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Mona looked radiant in her wedding in a red lehenga choli and red dupatta decked with huge mangtika along with kaleere and and other stunning jewelry while the groom donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials.

The couple got married according to Hindu rituals. Mona’s co-star Gaurav Gera and good friend Rakshanda Khan was part of the wedding.