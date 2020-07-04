Mommy’s Day Out, Sara Ali Khan twins with mom Amrita Singh





Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media and often posts family picture has shared a new picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen twinning with her mommy and veteran actress Amrita Singh.

The mother-daughter duo looked elegant in a similar multi-coloured outfit. Amrita donned a sweet smile on her face. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress also wore matching earrings.

Another picture showed both wearing face masks.

Sara captioned these two pictures, "Mommy’s Day Out #twinning #winning."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has David Dhawan's ‘Coolie No ‘1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan lined up for release.