Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza celebrates step-daughter’s birthday





Expected mother and Bollywood actress Dia Mirza celebrated her step-daughter Samaira’s birthday. Vaibhav’s ex-wife Sunaina was also part of the celebration. Sunaina shared a lovely video of the birthday celebration. Sunaina tagged Dia and her ex-hubby in the post.

Sunaina was dressed in white outfit and Vaibhav treats her daughter with cake. The birthday girls’ friends sang birthday song and Dia captured the celebration. She was seen dressed in white salwar kameez and was heard asking Sunaina whether she has fed her papa and mama.

Dia married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav on February 15. She had recently gone on a holiday with her husband and step daughter to Maldives. She also announced her pregnancy with a pic from her vacation.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman, financial investor of Piramal, Viabhav Rekhi in Mumbai on February 15th in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence. The actress announced pregnancy during Maldives vacation.

Dressed in red kaftan, Dia is seen cradling her baby bump. She captioned the post, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”.

Fans of the actress send in congratulatory messages after the actress shared the good news.