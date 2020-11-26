Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma stuns in yellow, flashes cute smile





Anushka Sharma is in her seventh month of pregnancy and she looks super energetic as she returns to work. Before going for maternity leave, the mommy-to-be is busy wrapping up her pending shoot. The expected actress donned a yellow short outfit teamed with a pair of white sneakers and looks super fit as she is clicked recently. Anushka Sharma flashed million-dollar smile.

According to a source, Anushka Sharma will be busy with seven back-to-back shoots in various studios around Mumbai. Earlier, an eye-witness from the sets had revealed, “Anushka looked super cheerful on the sets and she was, in fact, thrilled to be back on the sets. She was telling people how she misses being on the sets. Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried about being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place.”

Anushka and Virat returned to India few days ago from Dubai. At the IPL 2020, Anushka was seen throughout cheering for her hubby and RCB team.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will welcome their first child in January. The cricketer has taken paternity leave to be with his wife.

In August, the couple announced the good news, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.