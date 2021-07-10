Mom would treat Ranbir’s wife like a queen, Riddhima Kapoor





Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets candid about her mother Neetu Kapoor. She said that her mom would be a fabulous mother-in-law and would treat her daughter-in-law like a queen.

Talking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

“She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen,” she added.

Well, Alia Bhatt might be listening to Riddhima. The ‘Raazi’ actor is dating Ranbir Kapoor for quite sometime and both are going strong. The Kapoors have accepted Alia as their daughter-in-law. Alia is often seen at the Kapoor’s get-together.

Lately, at Neetu Kapoor’s 63rd birthday celebration, Alia with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt graced the birthday party.