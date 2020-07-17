Mom, Raju, Reema and Vrinda are doing well: shares Anupam Kher





As reported earlier, veteran actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda tested positive for coronavirus. Now, Anupam Kher has shared the health update of his family members.

He shared an old photo of his mom and wrote, "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind (sic)."

Neena Gupta commented on Anupam's post saying, "Oh great." Bipasha Basu also commented on the picture.

While his mother was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after she contracted the virus, Raju Kher and his family undergoing treatment at home.

In his earlier tweet, Anupam revealed that his mother had contracted the virus. He had written, "Sharing the same on social media, Kher wrote, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested [email protected] is informed (sic)".