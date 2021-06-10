Mom Babita raised us single-handedly, we were left alone: Kareena Kapoor





Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a startling revelation about how she and her sister Karisma Kapoor were brought up by her mother and veteran actor Babita single-handedly with no financial support from the Kapoor family.

The actress quipped that when she and her elder sister were too young, their father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor left them to leave with his parents. She opened up that her mother Babita single-handedly brought them up with her own hard-earned money.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror about their financial condition before Karisma became a star, Kareena had said, “Mum was always doing something, she single-handedly brought us up. She has a real estate business apart from other small businesses. It was tough. Though my father is also an important factor in my life.”

On being asked if they got any financial support from the Kapoor family, Kareena had said, “We were left alone to fend for ourselves. But now we see more of our father, though we did not see him often in our initial years. We are a family now.”

Randbir Kapoor and Babita tied the knot on November 6, 1971. In 1988, he left his family to live with his parents. The couple never got legally divorced but they live separately.

According to the latest report, Ranbir Kapoor has now decided to sell the ancestral RK house in Chembur and move close to his ex-wife and children.

Reportedly, he has taken a house in Bandra near Mount Mary's church which is closer to his wife Babita and two daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena’s residences. According to TOI, Randhir's new Bandra house would have been ready by now if Covid-19 cases not had been surged.

Confirming selling of the iconic RK house in Chembur house, Randhir said, "My parents had told me that I can stay in this (Chembur) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu, and Rima. That's fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well".

"Rajiv largely stayed with me, he had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai. Now, I am moving near Babita, Bebo and Lolo's homes," he told TOI.