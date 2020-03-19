‘Mom’ actress Sajal Aly ties the knot with Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi





Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, who made her Bollywood debut with Sridevi starrer ‘Mom’ tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and co-star Ahad Raza Mir in an intimate ceremony. The ‘nikaah’ was held last week at the Zaya Nurai a luxurious private resort islandin Abu Dhabi in the presence of close family members and friends. The private wedding was followed by a lavish dinner.

Pictures of their three-day wedding festivities were shared online.

Sharing a picture with Ahad, Sajal wrote, “Hello Mr Mir. #InAbuDhabi.” He shared the same picture and captioned it, “Hello Mrs Mir. #InAbuDhabi.”

Sajal looked like a perfect bride in red legenga choli with stunning ornaments while her groom was dressed in an off-white sherwani with a matching pagdi.

The couple’s mehendi ceremony took place at the Emirates Palace Hotel. Congratulatory messages poured in from several Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane and Momal Sheikh.

Sajal and Ahad will reportedly host a grand reception in Pakistan on March 27.

Sajal and Ahad and fell for each other during the making of their television show ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’. Their chemistry was hugely liked by the audience and since then report of their brewing romance did the round on net.

In 2019, Sajal announced their engagement on Instagram with a lovey-dovey photo from the ceremony. “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Sajal and Ahad,” she wrote in her caption.