‘Molkki’ stars Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan test Covid positive





‘Molkki’ actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan tested positive for novel coronavirus. They both were asymptomatic and currently under home quarantine.

According to reports, while Priyal tested positive for Covid-19 more than a week ago, Amar Upadhyay was detected later.

Amar Upadhyay took to his Instagram stories to inform his fans that he is covid positive.

A source close to the show told Bombay Times, "There was an interesting track coming up in Molkki, but it will be postponed now. Since both the lead actors, Amar and Priyal, have tested positive, the makers have changed the track. The team doesn’t have a big bank of episodes and currently, the track shows how Purvi (Priyal) has been kidnapped. TV actors are working hard every day and the entire team is working with the utmost precautions. But, recently, many actors have tested positive in the TV and film industry. It is important that people continue to exercise caution and take all precautions."

In ‘Molkki’, Amar Upadhyay plays the role of Virendra Pratap Singh and Priyal Mahajan portrays the role of Purvi.