Mohit Raina hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19





Television star Mohit Raina has been hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He contracted the virus while shooting for his upcoming project last week and has been under the safe hands of the doctors in hospital.

The ‘Mahadev’ actor urged his fans to stay indoors and safe. "As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR," he captioned the post.

Dia Mirza wishes speedy recovery to Mohit, she quickly responded, "Stay blessed and get well soon!!! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery."

Fans also poured in speedy recovery wishes for Mohit. “Oh dear! Take care Mohit. God Willing you’ll be better soon. ????????,” wrote a fan, while the other added, “Please keep updating on your health status with your fans We all are praying for you ????????????.” Another follower wrote, ” Get well soon bhaia ???? mahadev kaa ashirvaad aap pr bna rhr????.”

On the work front, Mohit was last seen in the digital film, ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’.