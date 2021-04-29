Mohit Malik, wife Addite Malik blessed with a baby boy





Television couple Mohit Malik and wife Addite Malik were blessed with a baby boy. Sharing a blunt picture of the baby boy, Addite and Mohit wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite.”

Soon wishes poured in from every corner. The couple’s industry friends like Manish Paul, Anita Hassanandani, comedian Bharti Singh also congratulated the duo. While Anita, who also became a mother recently, wrote, ‘Many many congratulations’ with a heart emoji, Manish Paul wrote, ‘Congraaaaaaaattttssssss.’

After 10 years of marriage,Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their first child.

The couple announced the arrival of the baby with a beautiful pictures and heartfelt words.

Mohit shared an image in which he can be seen holding Aditi’s baby bump. He wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love.”

Mohit Malik and Aditi first met on the sets of 2006 show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and after few years of courtship, the couple got married on December 1 in 2010.

Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.