Mohit Malik tests positive for COVID 19, pregnant wife Aditi is safe





Television actor Mohit Malik has been tested positive for coronavirus but fortunately his pregnant wife Aditi Malik is safe.

Mohit Malik shared the news on his Instagram account, “As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure. Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment (sic),” Mohit Malik’s post read.

After 10 years of marriage, Mohit and Aditi will welcome their first child. The actor shared Aditi’s pregnancy with a heartfelt post.

“As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love (sic),” he wrote.

The couple met on the set of ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’.