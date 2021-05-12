Mohit Malik, Addite Malik introduce baby boy ‘Ekbir’





New parents Mohit Malik and Addite Malik introduced their newborn to the world. The coupe named their bundle of joy, ‘Ekbir’.

Sharing picture of their son, the doting father wrote, “My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik!”

The picture shared by Mohit Malik showed he and Addite twinned in denims and the mommy holding the newborn and both smilingly gazing at him.

Fans and industry friends of Mohit Malik and Addite Malik showered their love.

Ajay Singh Chaudhary took to the comment section and wrote, “My love to Ekbir Malik and to you both” along with heart emoticons.

They welcomed their baby boy last month. After the baby’s birth, Mohit wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After ….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite.”

Mohit Malik and Aditi first met on the sets of 2006 show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and after few years of courtship, the couple got married on December 1 in 2010.