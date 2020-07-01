Mohena Kumari tests Covid-19 negative, brother tests positive after a month





After a month-long treatment, actress Mohena Kumari Singh has been tested negative for Covid-19.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is relieved and thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their support.

"We finally tested negative of coronavirus... after a month!" She thanked the medical team at AIIMS Rishikesh for their support: "We'd like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS Rishikesh. Today we celebrate the work of doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country," she wrote in her National Doctor's Day post.

However, in another post, Mohena Kumari informed that her politician brother Divyaraj Singh again tested COVID-19 positive.

She shared a picture with her bro and wrote, “We got negative and you got positive… But trust me it’s not as bad as it seems dadu.” She also listed some do’s and don’t for his speedy recovery.