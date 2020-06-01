Mohena Kumari Singh and family members test Covid-19 positive





Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh along with five of her family members has been tested positive for Covid-19. The family members included her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law. They were admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31.

Mohena Kumari Singh, who played the role of Keerti in Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2019. She shifted her base to Dehradun after wedding.

When asked if 22 people from her family tested positive for COVID-19, she said that seven family members have been affected while others are from a sanstha.

“So, a lot of people stay with us. Not in the house but we have a quarters sort of thing. We are 7 family members who have been affected and rest all are people from a sanstha. They are also affected but nobody has any kind of major symptom. In fact, none of us have any major symptoms and I think that's why it spread so much and we didn't come to know about it. Kisiko pata hi nahi chala and ghar hi ghar mein fail gaya. Although we have isolated ourselves and now getting our treatment done,” the actress told SpotboyE.

Mohena revealed that it all started with her mother-in-law getting a fever. "At first, her test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn't do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it's all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That's about it," she told Hindustan Times.

She added that the symptoms for everyone have been mild. "I guess that's why nobody understood. I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people. Except my brother-in-law, we all are infected," she said.