Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi dating interior designer Sagarika Kaimal





According to the latest grapevine, Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi has found love in interior designer Sagarika Kaimal. Sagarika was based in London and in June last year, she came to Mumbai. She was studying in London and when she came to Mumbai, she met Namashi through a mutual friend and the duo came closer.

Namashi and Sagarika are going strong for a year now and it is reported that Namashi’s parents are also happy with their relationship.

Speaking about the star’s son Bollywood career, Namashi is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Bad Boy’. The film was supposed to release in Diwali but it pushed ahead.