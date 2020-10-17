Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, wife booked for rape





Veteran actor Mithun Chakrabortyâ€™s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty has been allegedly booked for repeatedly raping an actress for over three years and forcing her to undergo abortion. Mithunâ€™s wife and former actress Yogita Baliâ€™s name is also in the FIR.

The case dates back to 2018, Mahaakshay aka Mimoh has been accused of rape, cheating and forced abortion by a Hindi and Bhojpuri actress. Following the victimâ€™s claim, a Delhi court has ordered registration of FIR against Mithunâ€™s son.

It is alleged that Mahaakshay got physical with the actress on the pretext of marrying her. The actress alleged that Mahaakshay established physical relationship with her and when she got pregnant with his child, he gave her some medicines which caused the abortion.

On hearing the accusations of the actress, the court said investigation by the police is necessary "keeping in view the high and influential status of respondents 1 and 2 being the son and the wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty".

ANI then reported# Delhi: Rohini Court orders registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

The court further said that according to the law, an FIR must be registered in cases of rape.

"In light of the aforesaid reasoning, I find that in the present case, prima facie, there are sufficient grounds for registration of FIR," the court said.