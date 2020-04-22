Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantkumar dies in Mumbai, actor stuck in Bengaluru





Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantkumar Chakraborty passed away in Mumbai at the age of 95 and the actor is stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown. The actor is trying to reach Mumbai for the last rites of his father. Basantkumar Chakraborty was unwell for quite sometime due to age-related ailments and dies due to renal failure. His son Mimohis present in Mumbai.

Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta confirmed the news on Twitter and shared a condolence message for Mithun and his family. She wrote, “My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever (sic).”

Basantakumar Chakraborty is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty, his eldest son Gouranga Chakraborty aka Mithun and his family. Reports suggest that Mithun’s eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty is in Mumbai.