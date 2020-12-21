Mithun Chakraborty unwell, suffers serious infection





Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty fell ill on the set of set of ‘The Kashmir Flies’ and the shooting came to a halt. Mithun was shooting for an action sequence. His condition deteriorated due to a stomach infection.

Despite serious infection, Mithun completed his shoot. Director Vivek Agnihotri is full of praise for the veteran actor. In a statement to The Times of India, Vivek said, “We were shooting for a big action sequence. Everything was centered around Mithun Chakraborty’s character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand in that condition but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot.”

Vivek continued, “He was constantly asking me, ‘Your shooting is not getting halted right?’ I am really, really surprised because I haven’t seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly”.

“Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew and any film”, he added.

‘The Kashmir Files’ speaks about plight of Kashmiri Hindus. The film also features Anupam Kher in the key role, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is slated to release in 2021.

We wish the veteran actor a speedy recovery!