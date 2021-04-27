Mithun Chakraborty not tested Covid positive, son Mimoh





This morning, news surfaced on net that the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went under home quarantine. However, his son Mimoh Chakraborty took to his social media handle to totally rubbished the report and confirmed that his dad has been tested Covid negative, he is hale and hearty and busy with his work.

Mimoh Chakraborty said, "Dad is fine. He is working on the show and as well as for the people back in West Bengal. He is absolutely hale and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspire me every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the COVID positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can't lose to this pandemic."

For the last few days, Mithun Chakraborty has been campaigning extensively for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

Filmfare made a tweet on Tuesday, “Veteran actor #MithunChakraborty tests positive for #COVID19. The actor is taking all precautions and is under home quarantine."

Here’s wishing the actor good health and long life!