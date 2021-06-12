Missing the sunshine & tan: Kiara Advani revisits beach days





Pandemic lockdown has banned people from traveling. Celebrities are not able to travel for vacation due to the ban and they are missing the beach days. Among the Bollywood celebrities, who are missing their vacation days is the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani shared a video from her Maldives vacation in which she can seen wearing a hot pink bikini and posing in different selfie mode. It also gives us a glimpse of the deep blue sea and luxurious resort where the actress put up.

The video has impressed many Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. She will also be seen in Vikram Batra biopic ‘Shershaah’ alongside her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra.