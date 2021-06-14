‘Missing my heart’: Nick Jonas shares romantic pic of Priyanka in saree





Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are happily married for the past three years and the couple often shares their love and affection for one another. As PreCee is currently bust with her shoots in London, her hubby is missing her dearly.

Sharing a lovey-dovey picture with Priyanka, Nick wrote, "Her. That's it. That's the post. Missing my”, followed by red heart emoji. The picture showed the desi girl dressed in a beautiful pastel blue saree teamed up with silver bangles and Nick donned a casual white sweater and a black trouser. Their pet dog also lies behind them.

Fans showered love on Nick’s post.One of his fans of the actress wrote “You are both so sweet,” another called them “cutest couple ever” and many left heart emoji on the comment section.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show 'Citadel' in London, while Nick is in Los Angeles.

The couple last reunified in Los Angeles for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which Nick hosted, and Priyanka was by his side as he suffered rib injury. After the show, Nick shared appreciation post for his wife.The ‘Sucker’ singer wrote in praise of his wife, “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.